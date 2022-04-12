Interstate 80 from the junction with Interstate 25, shown, to the Happy Jack exit ner Laramie is closed because of winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. The estimated re-opening time is sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Along with the closure of this stretch of interstate, I-80 also is closed to light, high-profile vehilces from Laramie to Rawlins.
A blast of winter closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie for about six hours Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports.
Freezing temperatures and blowing snow created slick and dangerous winter driving conditions on I-80, prompting its closure from the junction with Interstate 25 in Cheyenne to the Happy Jack exit near Laramie, according to the WYDOT.
As of 11:30 a.m., WYDOT shows I-80 is open again between Cheyenne and Laramie.
In addition, I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins remains closed to light, high-profile vehicles.
The National Weather Service reports a 30% chance of snow showers mainly after 11 a.m. with a high near 35 degrees in Laramie. It also will be breezy with westerly winds blowing 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. The overnight low will dip to about 12 degrees.
Wednesday also is expected to be cold with a high near 30 and a 40% chance of snow showers after noon.