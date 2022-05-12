Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate
80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced
to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours.
If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you
and the vehicle in front of you.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Courtesy Photo/WYDOT
The eastbound off-ramp bridge over Interstate 80 at exit 316 in Laramie has reopened four months removed from a January semitrailer crash that damaged a support on the bridge.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports the department and S&S Builders have completed the repair three weeks ahead of schedule.
Crews continue working this week to remove shoring, barriers and traffic control measures put up to direct traffic. Motorists can expect to still experience lane closures on I-80 until that’s completed.
The bridge was damaged when a semitrailer crashed into a support. WYDOT reported at the time there were no injuries in the crash, but the impact to a beam on the opposite side of the bridge weakened the structured to the point that, while able to hold the weight of the overpass, the off-ramp couldn’t also take the weight of live traffic.