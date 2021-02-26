...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now playing at Studio City UW Plaza. The movie is about Fred Hampton, a member of the Black Panther Party who was targeted for assassination by the U.S. government.
The sixties and seventies in many ways were the labor pains of a coming birth. The Vietnam War led to the anti-war movement; and the civil rights movement demanded political, social and economical equality for Blacks and oppressed peoples.
Although thought-leaders and revolutionaries like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King were essential figures in the war for civil justice and equality they tend to overshadow the nuanced, daily battles that Blacks and oppressed communities dealt with every day. Director Shaka King’s “Black Messiah” gives room for other stories to be told, specifically those of Fred Hampton, William O’Neal and Deborah Johnson. These narratives not only showcase on a humane level the internal struggles and external perceptions of being Black, but redefine what it means to be a ‘revolutionary’ as a woman, as a man, as a leader, not just as a comrade in arms.