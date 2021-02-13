Over two hundred participants joined the Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue keynote event with Dr. Yusef Salaam Tuesday over Zoom. In his presentation, Salaam — who was one of the five Black youths later referred to as the “Central Park Five” — spoke about the ongoing struggles for justice and social freedom in a speech that exemplified his experience in prison.
He started and ended his speech with recitations of original works from his book of poems, “Words of a Man” and gave his account of the events surrounding the 1989 Central Park Jogger case — a case that ended in his wrongful conviction — as well as that of the other four — for the attack and rape of Trish Meili.
He said after the judge spoke, the room echoed with the jurors’ verdict: guilty. He returned days later to address the court and receive sentencing.
“Yusef Salaam, do you have anything to say before your sentence?” Salaam recounted.
Before that day, Salaam was told by several to subjugate himself to the “mercy of the court” and seek the least amount of prison time. But instead of heeding that advice, Salaam recited a poem he had written, entitled, “I stand accused” that highlighted the faults and fallacies in the accusations against him and the other defendants.
“In a room of people who turned me into a villain, they were even angrier that I had taken a stand and said those words,” Salaam said.
In retrospect, Salaam views the Central Park Jogger case with active participation and replaces the painful memories with triumph. He refers to the case as a love story between a criminal “injustice” system and the people and called it a test for modern times to see how a public will act and react to injustices.
“We are still living in the past, today,” said Salaam.
PRISON
On Salaam’s 21st birthday, he was transferred to the Clinton Correctional Facility, one of the largest and oldest prisons in New York. He was given the number 95A1113 and required to reel off this number multiple times a day during roll call.
“That number is seared into my brain. It is an indelible scar,” said Salaam.
It is significant not only because it stripped him of part of his identity, but was a constant reminder of the realty of mass incarceration.
“Ninety-five, A” represented the year and time of year he was imprisoned; in February, a month in the first cycle of the year, Salaam was the 1113th prisoner to enter the Clinton Correctional Facility.
“I realized this is where our families have disappeared to,” he said, and added the cruelty of his experience believed he couldn’t have been the only inmate wrongly convicted.
HOPE IN PRISON
Salaam cited a poet named The Teacher and said life in prison is like life in the womb: if the life inside becomes stillborn, the womb becomes a tomb.
While in prison, Salaam was determined not to die mentally or physically and said, “I had to give myself permission to thrive — to survive.”
Salaam compared his physical time in prison to the current political and racial tensions and said the people can never lose motivation to show the world black life must matter. It’s paramount, he said, that marginalized people turn their pain into power because it allows them to live purposefully and on purpose.
Moving forward requires pushing your shoulders to the ground and freeing those who are enslaved outside the prison system, he added, stating the men and woman who stormed the Capitol and the white supremacist who clashed against civil rights activists in Charlottesville needed to be freed from the idea that inequality is acceptable.
The last half hour was a Question and Answer segment between Salaam and University of Wyoming’s Melanie Vigil, Latinx program coordinator, about ways people of color can move forward in rural communities. He urged people of color to take agency — that is on their own behalf —and become truth tellers.
“We have to make sure we tell the truth, because what we document helps everyone move forward,” said Salaam. He also said people of color cannot rely on local media forms to give their stories a fair chance.
Before signing off, Salaam emphasized the importance of unity, stating a unified body that included interracial and intergenerational people is more powerful than any other force, because the privileges across those facets help everyone.
He also reminded people of color and marginalized groups they are louder and bigger than they’ve been made to appear, stating the language surrounding the image describes a minority.
“We are not the minority … we are the United States,” said Salaam. He added that even in spaces like Laramie, where people of color are not the majority locally, they are part of a body of people that are not a minority nationally.