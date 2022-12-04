Mule deer fight (copy)

Though chronic wasting disease is still relatively rare, Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials anticipate that prevalence in elk and mule deer herds is estimated to be more common. That means human handling of carcasses is becoming even more important.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

JACKSON — Soon after Michele Voorhees pulled the trigger, she realized something was up.

It was Sept. 16 and Voorhees, 58, was out hunting in Granite Creek with her niece when they saw a mule deer grazing just across the creek. She pulled the trigger and hit the buck in the lungs. But when the hunter looked up from her rifle, she realized she’d seen the deer’s ribs.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus