MINNEAPOLIS — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming. This kicks off a six-week sprint to Election Day, in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest.

A steady stream of voters filed into the lone early polling place in Cheyenne, which offered a refuge from winds that toppled a “Vote Here” sign. About 60 people had voted there by midday, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said.

