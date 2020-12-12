It’s a lovely day. The sky is blue, temperatures are a balmy 35 degrees and breezes are blessedly calm. While the temperature would feel nippy most other times of the year, for early December, it’s quite pleasant. I have no complaints.
Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, also has no complaints. He skitters about, to and fro, running into the trees and dashing back out, tongue lolling to the side. He frequently runs back to me, encouraging me to pick up the pace. With all his wandering, he’s going triple the distance compared to me on my linear path.
We are about 45 minutes in on our Nordic ski outing along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. I parked at the Wood’s Creek trailhead and initially hiked a short distance until the snow got deep enough to ski. The route has been popular with Christmas tree hunters, as evidenced by boot prints and the brushed snow surface from those who dragged their tree out of the woods.
There are also tracks from snowbikers and other skiers. The longer I ski, the more the ski tracks dominate as hiker numbers decrease and then disappear altogether. Considering the low snow levels so far this year, finding a path where I can ski without worrying too much about grinding the bottom of my skis on gravel or other debris is a treat.
I took my skis off only one time to walk across a bare patch. I don’t dare bring out the good skis, though, and am using my ancient rock skis. They are old; I purchased them over 20 years ago at Lou’s Sporting Goods store. As I recall, it was a special sale when then owner, Jeff Thompson, was closing the business.
The stutter-start to our snow season this year means searching out ski routes that have enough snow cover to get out the skis – even the ancient ones - for a little cross-country skiing. Luckily, this mode of skiing doesn’t require a lot of snow.
As verification on this year’s late snow arrival, at Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 42 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. As comparison, there were 75 inches by this time last year and 68 inches in 2018.
Daily grooming of the ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain was well underway by this time last year; that was also the case the year before. Still, getting a later start is not new.
In the past 10 years, grooming was well underway by this time for four of those years, and packing of the snow, not actual grooming, was underway for another four of those years. Like this year, the trails lacked enough snow even for packing in two years: 2017 and 2013.
On Don Day Jr’s DayWeather Podcast, he reports we are under the influence of a La Niña. By definition, that means sea temperatures in the Pacific along the equator are below average. According to Day, in a La Niña, we can see high variability and quick changes in temperatures. The change this week is a prime example, going from unseasonably warm to nippy temperatures in a matter of a couple days.
Day said there is now a strong and active northwest flow of air setting up, and that means our dearth of snow may soon be over. A strong northwest flow, pushing cooler artic air our way, tends to pump the snow into the high country.
“We see that occurring on into Christmas Eve,” Day said in a recent podcast. “By Christmas and into New Year’s Day, we can expect a lot more snow.”
Typically in a LaNiña, here in southeast Wyoming we can expect slightly above normal snow in the high country. Those in northwest Wyoming get the big dumps, as they have seen already. Grand Targhee ski resort is already fully open with 100% of their terrain available for skiers and snowboarders. They have 105% of normal snowpack already, and the season is just getting started.
By comparison, in the Snowy Range the snow pack is at 78% of normal for this time of year. While that’s on the low side, it is much better than areas to the south. At Steamboat, for example, they are at 60% of average.
If Day is right, the snow spigots might turn on for the next few weeks. I’m ready, and so is Dobby. The warm spell has been wonderful, but my good skis are ready to come out of the closet and onto the snow.