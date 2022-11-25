Bighorn sheep and mountain goats

This photo shows a mountain goat that later dropped his head and actively displaced bighorn sheep at a high-elevation snow patch in Glacier National Park in Montana. Joel Berger, a wildlife researcher from Colorado State University, found that mountain goats displace bighorn sheep 95% of the time when there are salt licks involved. In the Tetons, wildlife managers have worked to rid the landscape of non-native goats to prevent competition with sheep.

 Forest P. Hayes/Courtesy

JACKSON — It doesn’t take much to get a mountain goat’s goat.

They go from “passive to aggressive really fast,” said Joel Berger, the Barbara Cox Anthony University Chair of Wildlife Conservation at Colorado State University.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus