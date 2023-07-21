KEMMERER — One of the aims of the inaugural Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival, held in Kemmerer June 30 and July 1 was to inform the public about the importance of the sheep industry.

“After our wool growers meeting, a few of us got together and decided we wanted to inform people about the sheep industry and came up with the festival idea,” said Sheep Festival Planning Committee Member Marie McClaren.

