As Superintendent Jubal Yennie wraps up his tenure leading Albany County School District 1, the community is preparing to transition to new leadership under Yennie’s successor, John Goldhardt.
The ACSD1 Board of Trustees announced their decision to hire Goldhardt last week after meeting with him and two other finalists for the position.
Chairperson Janice Marshall said she likes the way Goldhardt talked about the importance of community and parental involvement, along with a desire to foster a collaborative relationship with the district, board and employees.
“I think he brings a wealth of experience,” Marshall said. “During the community forum and during the formal interview, he was a skilled speaker, and it's clear that he listens to people.”
The board offered Goldhardt a two-year contract with an annual salary of $170,000. He also will receive a $100 per month phone allowance, a $250 monthly car allowance and the option for insurance benefits. The district also will pay up to $15,000 for reasonable, actual costs of moving after taking the lowest estimate from at least three moving companies.
These terms are typical for superintendents and match very closely with the contracts signed by Yennie, Marshall said.
Goldhardt resigned from his previous position at Manchester School District in New Hampshire in February. In March, he walked away from an offer to be superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada before accepting the Albany County job.
Goldhardt said his decision to not accept the Carson City position was not about money, but about a short contract term length and a division among board members.
Goldhardt had made a counter offer to the Carson City School District to increase his contract term from one to two years, increase his salary by $5,000 and have the school district cover moving expenses. Board members reacted negatively to the offer, saying it represented a “me-first” attitude as he was still being paid by his previous district through April, according to an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“I chose to withdraw from consideration with Carson City mainly due to them offering only a one-year contract with no strong clause for renewal and an expectation that I find and train a successor,” Goldhardt said. “I was and am not interested in a one-year stint. I’m interested in a long-term opportunity. “
Goldhardt said the collaborative reputation of the ACSD1 Board of Trustees is what drew him to the district, along with the feelings of friendliness, care and a strong work ethic in the community as a whole.
The new superintendent said he will spend the first 90 days of his employment having one-on-one meetings with trustees, office leaders, principals, parents, student and teacher leaders, local politicians, nonprofit groups and others. He plans to ask about the strengths and weaknesses of the district, then compile the information to share with the board and guide development of a five-year plan.
This will be a way for the superintendent to adequately assess and understand the district before beginning to propose any changes, he said.
“It would be highly arrogant of me to make drastic changes until first fully understanding the people, programs, policies, procedures and practices of the district,” Goldhardt said. “I’m a firm believer in a ‘we’ approach rather than a ‘me’ approach.”
His very top priority is student achievement, and has expressed the belief that a strong education system is vital to healthy communities.
“It is nearly impossible to oppress a well-educated and literate citizenry,” Goldhardt said. “There is also a direct correlation of poor or illiterate readers and dropouts to the incarcerated in our prisons.”
He also expressed a desire to work with parents as partners in the educational process and emphasized that he has no issue with disagreements or differences in opinion, as long as it comes with a spirit of collaboration.
In his free time, Goldhardt enjoys FaceTiming his granddaughter, exploring nature, gardening, serving in his church and watching movies and stage productions. He also watches crime shows such as “Law & Order,” “Blue Bloods” and “CSI.”
“I’m looking forward to working with a stellar staff at both the central office and each school, students, parents and community members,” Goldhardt said. “Essentially, I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”