The federal government paused new oil and gas leasing during the first quarter of 2021, which drew criticism from state officials on the Select Natural Resource Management Committee.

CASPER — Wyoming’s oil and gas industry will not appeal a federal judge’s ruling this summer that the federal government legally paused new oil and gas leasing during the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sided with the Biden administration and several environmental groups — and against the state, Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming — in the Sept. 2 decision.

