CASPER — Inflation rose in Wyoming over the past year at its highest rate since 1981, driven primarily by soaring transportation and food costs, a new state report shows.

Statewide inflation jumped 10.1% between June 2021 and June of this year, according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division report. To find a higher rate, you’d have to go back to the third quarter of 1981, when inflation rose 11.8% in Wyoming.

