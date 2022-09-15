With some $370 billion to entice more demand for efficiency and cleaner forms of energy, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to reshape the national energy landscape that steers much of Wyoming’s economy.

That doesn’t bode well for Wyoming’s fossil fuel industries. Many of its provisions, however, directly align with aspects of Wyoming energy and climate strategies — especially combined with another piece of federal legislation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

