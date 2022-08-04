Back to School Inflation

Shoppers look for school supplies deals at a Target store in South Miami, Fla. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low to middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no frills rainboots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.

 Marta Lavandier/AP

NEW YORK — This back-to-school shopping season, parents are focusing on the basics while also trading down to cheaper stores as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.

That is particularly true for parents in the low to middle income bracket.

