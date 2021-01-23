An inmate at the Albany County Detention Center predicted the incredible events that occurred on Capitol Hill two weeks before and has predicted a day of awakening on May 26.
James Allan “Jimbo 2.0” Roesch , 62, grew up in central Florida and said white culture has always been hidden and racism prevalent. Widespread racial desegregation of Florida’s public schools didn’t occur until the fall of 1970, according to the Journal of Florida Studies. Roesch recalled his elementary years at a segregated school and said he never understood the logic of segregation and white supremacy.
He even disclosed being invited by his friends to militia groups and Klan gatherings as a teenager and admitted to participating in gatherings to observe what really happens during a Klan meeting.
“I went along just as a goof and watched a couple of them and I was appalled,” Roesch said in a phone conversation, adding he watched John Paul Rogers — former United Klans of America grand dragon official — give speeches next to the Imperial Wizard.
Roesch also said while in prison at 17-years-old, he encountered white supremacists, many serving as correctional officers. Much later in life, after Roesch found himself eventually in Wyoming, he quickly realized the underlying white supremacist culture he was exposed to in Florida was just as prevalent in Wyoming.
Roesch has been arrested several times, most often for larceny, burglary and possession of marijuana. Weeks ago, while serving time at the Laramie County Jail, Roesch claimed many of the deputies on duty discussed the then upcoming protests and riots with extensive knowledge. Roesch also claimed many of them were active members of militia groups.
He recalled listening to several of the deputies’ laughter about the future event and overheard them say Biden won’t take office because they’re going stop it.
“They all laughed about it, and thought I was down with it because I’m an old white guy and should be,” said Roesch. This wasn’t the first time he was included in extremist groups because of his appearance and race, and it wasn’t the first detention center or jail with extremists, either.
A LETTER, A PREMONITION
In a series of hand-written letters and screeds, Roesch detailed his observations about cultural hostility, racism and sexism in the area, stating it wasn’t apparent to him when he first moved to Wyoming.
“I didn’t snap to the very bigoted and xenophobic attitude of the majority of Wyomingites,” he stated in his first letter.
Perhaps the "Cowboy Up" principles admired and upheld by so many Wyomingites veiled any evidence suggesting the presence of extremist groups But after realizing he was witnessing the “radicalization of the redneck agenda,” a term he used to describe the growing concerns of tribalism and supremacy groups, Roesch decided to dedicate his time in prison to write on Wyoming monoculturalism.
Upon hearing the conversations regarding Capitol Hill, Roesch wrote a letter dated Dec. 29, 2020 and stated the mass rioting and violence by white supremacist, Trump supporters and militias was inevitable and unavoidable.
“The Trumplican/ militia/white supremacists see it as their D-Day,” he wrote, adding they will fail and cause their own doom.
The peaceful transition of office at Wednesday’s Inaugural ceremony is proof of failure, but it doesn’t necessarily predict the end of extremist groups, according to him.
Roesch said he has written hundreds of screeds and non-fictional narratives within the past six months predicting a Trump-coerced violence. He doesn’t understand how anyone could believe the attack was surprising or unprecedented.
But he did share his vision of hope and wrote in a letter predicting May 26 will be a reset date and be known as the Day of the New Era. Other than a total lunar eclipse and an alleged power festival at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the date has yet to gain significance.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the evolution of extremism, and the Klan groups, watch “Ku Klux Klan: An American Story” free on MagellanTV until Jan. 31.