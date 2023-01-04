Christmas in Jail

Detention officer Nena Bevilaqua walks through a cell block decorated for the holidays by inmates at the Campbell County jail on Dec. 16, 2022, in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE—The three women circled through each pod, taking pictures or writing in their notebooks with focused attention.

Over the course of an hour, they’d seen everything from miniature penguins to reindeer sleighs, a Christmas-style take on “Dragonball Z” and even some festive “South Park” homes in a winter wonderland.

