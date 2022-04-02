TORRINGTON — “I mean this in the best way possible, but I don’t ever want to see you again.”
Drew Aldridge addressed a group of incarcerated people who have just earned their high school equivalency diplomas and are preparing to reenter society.
Aldridge works as the Academic Manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington, the primary intake center for all inmates not sentenced to death, and home to the top education programs for inmates in the state. From welding to braille, incarcerated people there can choose a program and earn their certification in that skill.
Those without high school diplomas are required to earn their equivalency diplomas, and all these education opportunities open new doors once they reenter society. Approximately 96% of incarcerated individuals do reenter society.
“They’re going to be your neighbor,” Aldridge said. “[Through education,] they’re able to kind of change that [harmful] mindset.”
Studies have shown the link between education and recidivism — the likelihood those who have served their time will reoffend. WDOC works with local institutions such as Eastern Wyoming College to provide education opportunities for incarcerated persons in hopes of keeping the local recidivism rate as low as possible.
The partnership between WDOC and EWC began nearly two decades ago.
“Our commitment is to help provide [incarcerated individuals] with educational opportunities,” EWC Vice President of Academic Services Roger Humphrey said.
EWC teaches classes in the prisons within its service area, including WMCI in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
The Second Chance Pell Grant, which EWC has applied for through the Department of Education, would provide more opportunities for the school to teach new classes and expand its available programs.
“If this is approved, it provides access to qualifying incarcerated people to be able to access funds to be able to take more courses,” Humphrey said. “For example, it could look like us going in and teaching an English class or a math class. [The grant] will allow the incarcerated individuals to be able to potentially access more courses and programs.”
The Department of Education has yet to announce a decision on EWC’s application for the Second Chance Pell Grant.
Reentering society after years spent in prison can be difficult. A gap on a resume labeled “prison” isn’t exactly what many employers are looking for.
Research has shown that formerly incarcerated individuals who exit the system with a certificate or something else proving their expanded skill set tend to have a more positive experience in finding employment.
That employment is key in lowering rates of recidivism. Studies have shown how employment and a solid support system are important factors in formerly incarcerated people’s decisions to change their harmful behaviors.
The Prison Policy Initiative reports that 27% of formerly incarcerated individuals were unemployed in 2008, the latest year data is available.
For reference, the general unemployment rate in America during the Great Depression was 25%. Even with the housing market crash in 2008, the general unemployment rate was only 5.8%, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The current rate is about 3.8%.
Even in specific demographics, the rates of unemployment among those who have formerly been incarcerated and those who have not are exponentially different. Education has shown itself to be a significant factor in employability.
Humphrey said attending the graduation ceremonies for incarcerated people and seeing the things they’ve accomplished is both “personally and professionally very rewarding.”
Stephen Hyatt and Robert Pedro have both graduated from programs at WMCI.
Hyatt even tutors other incarcerated individuals in the welding program.
“When I came and they brought me [to WMCI] on the bus, I’d seen welding students out there,” Pedro said about his first experience with the welding program. “I never thought I was going to be a student… So, when I got accepted, I was pretty excited.”
Both Hyatt and Pedro said they have enjoyed their time in the welding program and the other education opportunities they have had while at WMCI.
“It’s like a taste of freedom,” Hyatt said. “You get to use a lot of tools and build things that the average prisoner doesn’t really get to experience.”
The welding program has added another “tool in the tool bag” for Hyatt and Pedro, hopefully opening up a brighter future than what others in their shoes have experienced.
Along with welding, braille and other specialty classes, incarcerated individuals without a high school diploma or the equivalent are required to complete the Adult Basic Education program.
From there, they have the chance to apply for the other classes.
Most jobs and employers require a high school diploma or the equivalent. By completing the ABE program, graduates have numerous doors opened to them.