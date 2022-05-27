A group of 15 students from Whiting High School walked across a stage, moved their tassels from one side their mortar boards to the other and officially became high school graduates.
For each, Wednesday’s ceremony was not only an important life milestone, but one they overcame barriers to earn, making the celebration one of achievement and also of resilience.
“It’s a pretty cool class,” said WHS principal Scott Shoop. “Our kids, life happened to them. My passion is helping those kids.”
Whiting High School provides another option for students in the Albany County School District 1 to complete their education who may face barriers in a traditional school setting for a variety of reasons, ranging from mental health to difficult life circumstances. A core philosophy of the school is the power of relationship building, with its positive results on display during the ceremony.
“It’s exciting in a way that you’re done, and what you’ve been through grew you up,” said Samantha Johnson, who finished school at the end of the fall semester but walked with the spring graduates.
Members of the WHS Class of 2022 have a range of plans for their futures, from attending university out of state to spending time taking a well-earned rest after a lifetime of schooling.
“It’s almost your entire life going through (school). I feel like I’m going to miss it,” said Erica Broaddus. “I’m more on the adult side now. Out there you can do anything.”
Of the 22 graduates, 14 participated in the New Option Wyoming (NOW) program. Just implemented in 2021, the program allows students to earn credit for participating in internships alongside their traditional courses.
For graduate Hunter Hankins, the program made all the difference after he missed two years of school for medical reasons. With the support of WHS, Hankins was able to earn his high school diploma and start working as a paramedic. Now he plans to continue his studies at Idaho State University, and maybe someday go into the field of neurology.
“I know the kids here try really hard,” Hankins said, adding that without the NOW program he would have had to go down a more difficult path of earning a GED. “The school does a good job.”
The gratitude students had for their teachers and role models seemed to flow in both directions.
During the ceremony, each student had a loved one give a 1-minute speech about them. Some came prepared with printed scripts and others were called up on the spot. Either way, no one had trouble speaking about the positive qualities of the students.
Graduate Fabian Gomez earned special recognition for perseverance through difficult life circumstances. During his time at WHS, Gomez helped incubate a new music program and recording studio at the school, inspiring others to get involved with the art.
“He’s someone who paved the way,” music teacher Meghan Goodner said. “We have all kinds of students who look up to him.”
Gomez is now headed to Laramie Community College and plans to continue pursuing his passion for music, especially when it comes to poetry and rap.
“It feels good,” Gomez said of graduating high school. “It’s just part of the process and part of the journey of what’s next.”
No matter where they came from or where they’re headed, family members and teachers expressed confidence that the students will achieve great things in the future.
“High school sucks, but graduating makes it all worth it,” said graduate Ella Clymer. “Adult life is what you make of it.”