Jane Goodall

Renowned primatologist and ethologist Jane Goodall speaks Monday night at the Center for the Arts, where she accepted an award honoring the Murie family. The Muries were pioneering conservationists who championed the passage of the 1964 Wilderness Act and debated environmental issues on their front porch.

 Billy Arnold/Jackson Hole News&Guide.

JACKSON —When Jane Goodall was asked Monday what’s next in her decades-long career, she didn’t hesitate.

“Dying,” said Goodall, 88.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus