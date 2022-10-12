Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sworn in

Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred, left, is sworn in Oct. 3, 2022, by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox in the Wyoming Capitol. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon following the resignation of former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan in September.

 Gabriella Allred/courtesy photo

CHEYENNE — Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has moved quickly to request the removal of absentee ballot drop boxes statewide.

Three days after he was sworn into office, he sent a letter on Friday to all 23 county clerks. In the correspondence, he asked them to consider the request, if not for this election, then for 2024 and all future elections.

