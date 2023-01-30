Interstate 80 pileup

This photo posted on Facebook by the Wyoming Highway Patrol shows one of two pileups that occurred Saturday on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie. 

 Wyoming Highway Patrol via Facebook

The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend.

“This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the Red Cross of Wyoming’s disaster program manager, said. “Across the state, we have opened up more warming centers than we have in five years. We haven’t been this active in years.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

