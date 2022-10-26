John Robinson attorney-abortion ban

John Robinson, an attorney with Robinson Welch Bramlet LLC, makes oral argument on behalf of plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s impending law banning most abortions in the state during a July hearing in Ninth District Court in Jackson.

 Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide/WyoFile via AP

JACKSON — Two legislators and a nonprofit that want to see Wyoming’s abortion ban take effect are pressing to be allowed to intervene in a lawsuit against the ban.

In an Oct. 7 filing in Teton County District Court, attorneys Frederick Harrison and Denise Harle said the would-be intervenors have arguments to make and interests to protect that won’t be presented unless they are parties to the case.

