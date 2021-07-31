Laramie City Council continues to expedite the filling of a vacancy.
City Council member Jessica Stalder tendered her resignation on July 6, leaving a vacancy on the council for Ward 1. The city clerk published a notice of vacancy and accepted applications from potential replacement candidates from July 7-21. Stalder’s replacement must also live in Ward 1 of the city.
Ward 1 encompasses west of Ninth Street (south of East Harney Street), downtown, a south portion near Highway 287, the West Side and West Laramie stretching to Laramie Regional Airport.
Because this is not an election period, the vacancy will be filled in a different way. Rather than the public voting, City Council conducted interviews and will appoint a candidate. Eight applications for the vacancy were received.
City Council met for a special session Wednesday to interview the candidates. The candidates were asked three questions, and applicants were given three minutes per question for a response. The overarching theme of the responses was a focus on economic development, infrastructure, housing and aquifer protection.
First in the interview process was Klaus Halbsgut. When asked why he applied for the position, Halbsgut stated that he grew up in Laramie, went to school here, had daughters who went to school here and has grandchildren currently going to school here. He also noted he has owned an auto shop for around 30 years.
“I’d like to bring that blue collar work ethic to City Council,” Halbsgut said.
When asked about what his priorities and interests were in City Council work, Halbsgut said protection of the city’s aquifer was at the top of the list. He is also focused on economic development, wage issues, housing problems and bolstering support for people who are challenged to make ends meet in the community. Halbsgut made note of his support for renewable energy, and specifically the Rail Tie Wind Project.
Laurence “Brett” Glass also applied for the position. He noted he has lived in Ward 1 for around 30 years. He also stated his multivariate skill sets and perspectives would be of great value to the council. Glass said he has founded multiple businesses, written newspaper columns and books and studied electrical engineering.
Glass said he wanted to give back to the community in which he has lived so wonderfully for the past several decades. He stated his priority for the community is quality of life, and making Laramie a more desirable place to live. He believes better jobs, improved infrastructure, diversified retail business and quality housing would allow the city to expand more gracefully. Glass also stated he believes an improved tax structure would help support Laramie’s growth.
Micah Richardson threw her hat in the ring, as well. She currently serves as director of programs and communications at the Wyoming Community Foundation. She was born and raised in Casper, and moved to Laramie 10 years ago.
Richardson said she believes many of Laramie’s issues are interconnected. She stated her focus on City Council would be improving access to affordable and quality housing. She is also passionate about economic development, and preserving and bolstering the public spaces that make Laramie vibrant and unique.
Next on the list of applicants was Melanie Vigil, who is a third-generation “Laramigo.” She said her grandmother first moved to Laramie from Mexico, and her family has lived here ever since. Vigil works at the University of Wyoming’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, where she supports underrepresented and marginalized students. She is the chair of Wyoming Equality’s board and serves on the board of the Eppson Center for Seniors.
Vigil stated her biggest priority for Laramie was housing. She believes the city is tasked with a unique opportunity to do bold things to address this problem and other issues. Vigil said she is guided by her values, which are collaboration, inclusivity and social responsibility.
City Council also interviewed Victor Bershinsky for the position. Bershinsky said he was a 40-year resident of Laramie, having moved to the community at age 7. He was a Marine reservist and attended college at UW.
Bershinsky stated he is focused on Laramie’s growth and ensuring that its expansion is realistic and responsible. For him, this means a significant attention should be on the city’s budget. He wants to explore different revenue streams, especially as the state of Wyoming contracts its budget. Additionally, he wants to take a realistic approach to zoning and planning and how it can support future development. He also wants to better capitalize on Laramie’s tourism industry, and improve relationships with UW.
Chavawn Kelley is another candidate. She currently works at UW’s College of Law, doing marketing and communications. She has also worked in the College of Education and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Kelley spent 20 years working at Western Research Institute, which engages in research on asphalt, energy and the environment.
Kelley said she believes her experience in all of these areas could play a vital role in her position on City Council. When asked about her priorities, Kelley said the first thing that came to mind was the aquifer and protecting water resources. Additionally, she sees community growth and development as crucial points to tackle.
Next, Roger Alexander “Randy” Hunt made his case for filling the vacancy. Hunt has worked in local government at the municipal and county levels for 35 years. He served as the community development director of Laramie for more than six years, and was also the senior planner for Laramie for around two years. Hunt’s expertise lies heavily in city planning and zoning.
Hunt’s priorities would be the city’s economic development and housing issues. Hunt said he wants to fix Laramie’s unified development code and diversify the economy.
Frederick “Fred” Schmechel also discussed why he wanted to fill the Ward 1 vacancy. Schmechel grew up in southeastern Wyoming, and moved to Laramie as a UW student. He is the assistant director of IMPACT Laramie, a local business incubator. Through his work at IMPACT, Schmechel stated he helped to create around 100 small businesses. He also said he was an avid supporter of the arts and humanities in the community.
Schmechel said he sees an immediate need to work with small businesses through the pandemic recovery, particularly by focusing on the city’s tourism industry. As a Ward 1 resident, he hopes to continue the development of west Laramie. Additionally, he wants to focus on improving the city’s finances and searching for new models of funding as the state slashes its budget.
Schmechel also stated he wants to improve the city’s emergency preparedness by documenting the critical lessons learned from the past year.
At the end of the interviews, Mayor Paul Weaver commended each of the applicants.
“You’ve all demonstrated individual perspectives and grasps on the issues, which is what we wanted you to do,” Weaver said, adding that the decision would not be easy.
City Council is scheduled to appoint the new council member from the pool during its next regular session Tuesday.