It’s not often that a person is given an opportunity to throw their hat in the ring for a vacant Laramie City Council seat in the middle of the year.
Most City Council members spend months campaigning and are elected directly by the public. However, every once in awhile, a seat becomes suddenly vacant, and the City Council must vote on a replacement member. After former City Council member Jessica Stalder (Ward 1) tendered her resignation effective July 6, this opportunity opened to all qualified citizens of Ward 1. Fred Schemechel decided to take his chances for the seat.
Schmechel said he decided to apply for the position because he has spent his whole life in southeast Wyoming, and he wanted the chance to give back to his community and the place that he calls home.
He received his bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Wyoming. He proceeded to earn his master’s degree in public administration from UW with the intention of going into a career in arts administration. But, as with so many things in life, his path shifted. He took a job as the assistant director of IMPACT Laramie, a local business incubator that offers workspace, business expertise and academic resources to burgeoning businesses.
On July 28, the seated members of Laramie City Council had interviews for each of the eight candidates who applied for the vacancy. Each candidate was asked three questions, and they had three minutes to answer each of the questions. This gave each of the applicants a total of nine minutes to make their case as to why they should serve on the council.
After the interviews, the council then scored the candidates. The candidate with the highest aggregate score was given the first motion to be voted on for the vacancy. On Tuesday, council announced their highest scoring applicant was Schmechel.
“I’m blown away. It feels surreal,” Schmechel said during a phone interview with the Boomerang.
Promptly after the council announced he was the top choice, it voted in support of him taking the open seat. He took his oath of office and began voting on agenda items just minutes later.
“I knew within 48 hours that this was what I wanted to do,” Schmechel said.
Through IMPACT Laramie, he has helped to foster and launch around 100 small businesses. He said he is passionate about bringing a culture of creativity and innovation into the community’s economic development. Schmechel stated one of his top priorities as a City Council member will be to work with small businesses in their development and post-pandemic recovery.
As a representative of Ward 1, he hopes to pay special attention to the continued economic development of west Laramie. He anticipates Laramie is on the precipice of a great deal of growth, citing WyoTech’s aggressive expansion plans and the influx of workers from bigger cities. With that in mind, he hopes to figure out methods to improve the availability of workforce housing.
Schmechel said he plans to work with his fellow council members and city staff to figure out new and innovative funding sources for the city of Laramie, particularly as state funding dwindles.
“We’re not going to cut our way to prosperity,” Schmechel said. He noted the city needs to focus on new sources of revenue such as grants and possibly federal funds.
Laramie City Council is the first public office he has ever held. He is still settling into the position and emphasized how excited and grateful he was to serve the community.
This week, Schmechel will learn which boards and committees he will take on as a council member. He hopes and anticipates that he will fill Stalder’s empty seats on several boards and committees, including the airport board and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance board.
Additionally, Schmechel cited his passion for the arts and humanities, and hopes that they can continue to add charm and economic growth in the communities.