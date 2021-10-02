The Wyoming State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a house fire that claimed the life of an Albany County man and displaced his wife and three children early Thursday morning.
Local officials have declined to identify the man citing the ongoing investigation, but Coroner Jennifer Graham confirmed he was an adult, age 59. She also declined to comment on a possible cause of death.
The fire on Brubaker Lane about 16 miles southwest of Laramie was reported at 12:46 a.m., and by the time the first firefighters from Albany County Fire District 1 Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 1:12, they found “a fully involved structure fire,” according to a Laramie Fire Department press release.
Four people had escaped the fire, but a fifth occupant was unaccounted for.
“The occupant was located in the structure during suppression efforts and had succumbed to injuries from the fire,” the press release.
Just what caused the fire is still under investigation, said Albany County Sheriff Aaron Applehans, who referred questions to the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is in charge of the case.
So far, however, Applehans said he’s not aware of any indication of criminal behavior associated with the fire.
“We’re not seeing anything suspicious at this time,” he said.
As the investigation into the fire continues, the Laramie Fire Department reported Thursday that the other four occupants of the home are being assisted by the department’s chaplain and the American Red Cross.
A GoFundMe online campaign to provide financial assistance for the family was created Friday afternoon and in three hours had already raised $3,160 of a $10,000 goal from 31 donors.
The page, titled “Help Leah and Family Rebuild,” also doesn’t identify the family by name, but asks for people to “please help this grieving family as they start over with only the clothes on their back.”
Gem City Veterinary Services of Laramie organized the GoFundMe effort and explains that Leah is the wife of the man who died, and they have three children.
“This family is a very generous family to others in need and this is a time to help support them in return,” according to the post.