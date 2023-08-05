Yellowstone mud

Mudpots in the Mud Volcano area of Yellowstone National Park bubble away, one of 660 locations where a team of scientists researched the magma chamber of the Yellowstone caldera for a recent study.

 Jim Peaco/National Park Service

POWELL — In the same way digital photography has evolved from 3 megapixel state-of-the-art professional DSLR cameras in the late 90s to folks now carrying 15 megapixel cameras in their cellphones, scientists are enjoying the benefits from vastly improved imaging, a leading expert studying the Yellowstone Volcano reports.

A team of researchers from the University of Utah, New Mexico University and the Institute of Earth Sciences in Taiwan in 2020 deployed 650 temporary seismometers in Yellowstone to measure seismic wave speeds in the subsurface of the caldera’s magma chamber.

