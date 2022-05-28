A group of Laramie High School students and other local residents gathered in front of Laramie City Hall to demonstrate against gun violence Thursday afternoon.
The protest was in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and 17 others injured.
“None of those kids who died are less important than I am,” said Lizzy Stephens, a freshman at LHS. “It’s starting to get to the point where it feels like they don’t care.”
Stephens and her older sister, Rachel, started organizing the protest Wednesday night after spending time talking about the feelings of hopelessness they had after hearing the news from their home state of Texas.
The Uvalde shooting happened just over one week after a shooter killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The Uvalde massacre is the 27th school shooting so far in 2022 and is the deadliest since 2012, when a shooter killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to Bloomberg.
“These kids would’ve been our peers,” Stephens said of the Sandy Hook students, who would be the same age as the LHS students had they not been killed. “They never got to do what we do in our lives. It’s insane that something hasn’t been done yet.”
Gun violence was the leading cause of death for children in the United States in 2020, according to NPR. Among all age groups, the ratio of children’s gun deaths is 4 per 100,000 people. So far in 2022, there have been 214 mass shootings in the United States, the Gun Violence Archive reports.
The Laramie siblings said they felt that while there wasn’t much they could do to help as high school students living in a small town in Wyoming, organizing a protest was much better than doing nothing at all. A group of about 15 people turned out to show their support by standing on the corner of Ivinson and 4th streets.
The group displayed signs toward the street with slogans such as “stop being compliant in our generation’s murder” and “I don’t feel safe anymore.”
The demonstration generated a variety of reactions from drivers passing by with their windows down on the sunny day. Many honked and cheered, while others booed or shook their heads at the group of students.
“F--- gun violence. I think what happened in Texas is an absolute tragedy,” said Izzy Thompson, who was part of the protest.
The Stephens sisters said they were overwhelmed with gratitude at the support they received from peers and teachers in spreading the word about the demonstration.
“I really got sick of not being heard. I shouldn’t be scared to learn. I shouldn’t be scared to go talk to my friends,” Lizzy Stephens said. “(People are) trying to say that their guns are more important than our lives.”
After spending some time in front of City Hall, the group walked south to the intersection of 4th Street and Grand Avenue, where they cheered as drivers honked for them.
One who stayed until the end of the protest was Izzy Welper, who said he has trouble comprehending shootings like those in Texas and Buffalo.
“Dude, how many times?” he asked rhetorically. “So many of them have died. They’re all kids. When do people stop killing people who don’t need to die?!
“I don’t get human beings anymore, man.”