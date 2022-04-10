Boomerang Writer
Felipe de Jesús Franco has lived in Laramie for 15 years.
He works construction to support his four kids, ages 5, 6, 12 and 13. His wife, Ana Eleuterio, works as a cleaner. Life was normal for the family until an unexpected diagnosis in December changed their world.
That’s when Franco was sent to the emergency room with high blood pressure. After a series of tests, the husband and father learned he had very low functionality in his kidneys. They are now functioning at 19% capacity, meaning he will need a kidney transplant to ensure much of a life past his age of 37.
“It surprised everyone,” Eleuterio said in Spanish of her husband’s diagnosis. “It all happened so fast.”
The doctor gave Franco six to eight months to start the transplant process before symptoms of his failing organs would begin to set in. In the months since, his family has been working to break down the significant barriers to the life-saving health care he needs.
The hurdlesTo receive a kidney transplant, patients must be referred to an organ donation waiting list or find a living donor. Once approved, the transplant operation must be completed at a specialized transplant center. Because there isn’t such a facility in Wyoming, local patients are often referred to centers in Colorado or Nebraska, said University of Wyoming medical professor Danielle Bruns.
In the past year, 383 kidney transplants were performed in Colorado and 151 in Nebraska. The waiting lists for a transplant during this time period sat at 1,270 people in Colorado and 184 in Nebraska, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
“Basically, the way that they determine if you’re the next recipient is based on magical scores (like) how sick you are (or) how long you’ve been waiting, that are incredibly difficult decisions to make,” Bruns said.
Franco has a potential donor, but tests are needed to determine if the organ will be a match. Because he doesn’t have health insurance, his family must raise a whopping $250,000 for the operation he needs.
As Franco looked on during an interview at their Laramie home, Eleuterio explained that he didn’t initially want anyone outside the family to know about his diagnosis. The best his wife could do to raise money was sell tamales, and the couple realized they had no choice but to reach out to others for support.
“The truth is it’s really difficult,” Eleuterio said. “It’s a lot of money and we can’t do it on our own, so now we are asking for help from the community so we can find him a place that can help him.”
The family plans to hold a fundraiser at the Lincoln Community Center on Saturday. Eleuterio and some of her friends will prepare and sell a variety of Mexican foods, along with a dance, with all of the proceeds going toward Franco’s operation.
In March, they created a GoFundMe page to help the cause. As of Friday, 38 people had donated a total of $3,955 toward the $250,000 goal.
Front and center on the page is a photo of Franco with his kids, who are clearly a central part of his life. A cluster of bicycles sits outside their mobile home in Laramie, and the buzz of their television shows echoed throughout the inside.
In addition to being meticulous about his diet and self-care, Franco has been taking medications to regulate his blood pressure and prevent his kidneys from losing further function. He’s felt well enough to continue working, which helps bring a sense of normalcy to the family.
“If his kids don’t see him get up and go to work they get sad,” Eleuterio said, watching her daughter blow bubbles in the living room. “It scares them and they start to think horrible things … (like) he could die, so he needs to take care of himself.”
Life-altering change
Raising the initial chunk of money is only one part of the challenges that lay ahead.
“Transplant is the most affordable part of the process,” Bruns said. “Patients will be on life-long immunosuppressive drugs to prevent rejection of the (organ). The process is very, very difficult, and there’s a lot of checks to make sure patients will have those resources.”
Beyond financial considerations, Hispanic patients are 48% less likely to receive a live kidney donation than their white counterparts. The gap is even worse for Asian and Black patients, who have 58% and 73% lower odds respectively, according to a 2018 study reported by Reuters.
Though there isn’t one answer to why this disparity exists, Eleuterio explained that the hardships her husband faced may have contributed to his need to get the operation in the first place.
“As Mexicans, it costs us more to go to the doctor,” Eleuterio said. “Sometimes we can’t go to the doctor and we don’t realize what’s happening with our bodies, or we realize too late. That’s what happened with (Felipe).”
There are a variety of reasons someone may experience kidney failure, with the bottom line being that it’s “more common than it should be,” Bruns said.
These causes could be genetic or be related to chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.
Eleuterio said that community members should seek to support one another when challenges like her family’s arise, especially because they could happen to anyone at any moment.
“We all help one another,” Eleuterio said. “It should be easy, because we never know when we are going to get sick, and it’s really difficult when someone doesn’t have insurance.”