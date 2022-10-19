Election 2022 bug

The League of Women Voters of Wyoming has had a 55-year partnership with the Laramie Boomerang to publish in-depth voter guides to better inform everyone in Albany County before upcoming elections.

A primary election voter guide was published July 17. The voter guide for the Nov. 8 general election was published and inserted in last Saturday’s print editions. Free copies of the voter guide are still available at the Boomerang office located at 320 E. Grand Ave. during business hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on a rack outside of the office entrance.

