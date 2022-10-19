...RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 419, 420, 421, 422, 427, AND 428...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 417...419...420...421...
422 422...427 AND ...428.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph
looking likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent expected
Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The League of Women Voters of Wyoming has had a 55-year partnership with the Laramie Boomerang to publish in-depth voter guides to better inform everyone in Albany County before upcoming elections.
A primary election voter guide was published July 17. The voter guide for the Nov. 8 general election was published and inserted in last Saturday’s print editions. Free copies of the voter guide are still available at the Boomerang office located at 320 E. Grand Ave. during business hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on a rack outside of the office entrance.
The following are items and corrections to keep in mind after publication of the 2022 Albany County General Election Voter Guide. Two are because of the LWV and Boomerang accommodating late responses, inserted where there was room, since the special edition could not go past the 48 pages already formatted.
They are:
• On page 11, the late response from Shelley J. Leonard for County Assessor is on page 27, not page 28.
• On page 15, the salary for county commissioners is incorrectly listed as $92,500. It is $30,000 annually for each commissioner.
• A photo of Pete Gosar is used twice, once correctly on page 15, but incorrectly on page 41 where a photo of Steve Gosar should be. Steve Gosar did not submit a photo. A few others did submit photos that were not received in time to be included. Check Vote 411.org for other candidate photos, especially those for Albany County School District 1.
• The top subhead on page 28 (“Late Responses”) applies only to Stella Rios Nowell. The other two candidates for this office, Janice Marshall and Leo Swope, did respond on time, and their responses are shown on page 46 with the correct note that the late response from Nowell is on page 28. Note that there are four separate races for ACSD1, this section begins on page 41, except for Nowell whose response is on page 28.
• It should have been noted that races in the four districts within Albany County are nonpartisan, therefore no party affiliation is given for the candidates. They are Hospital District, page 25; ACSD1, pages 28 and 41-48; Fire District 1, page 29; and Laramie Rivers Conservation District, page 30.