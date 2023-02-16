...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
Andre De Leon from Tuscon, Ariz., takes aim during the biathlon event for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. The biathlon includes both Nordic skiing and shooting.
Kirsten Reynolds of Laramie, right, pauses before taking off down the slalom course at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. The race was one of two alpine events at the ski area.
Martin Hudson of Pinedale crosses the finish line for the 10-kilometer Nordic classic ski race during the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. Temperatures for the race started in single digits, making for a rather chilly race.
John Housel of Cody is all smiles as he crosses the finish line during a snowshoe race for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. The snowshoe events included one long distance race, two sprints and a hill climb.
Our group of skiers huddled close to hear the presentation. Rob Rosser lay prone on a mat rolled out atop the snow. He held a special infrared laser biathlon rifle and was explaining the fundamentals on how to handle and shoot it.
Typically biathlons involve skiing and shooting a .22 caliber rifle, but we were fortunate to have Rosser supply these laser rifles for our use for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. The rifle uses light instead of bullets, allowing us to hold the event on the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
Rosser, who competed at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, is the co-founder of the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. He is a veteran, having served 21 years in the Army and then the National Guard. It was a special treat to get instruction from someone so involved in the sport of biathlon.
The weather was ideal with a blue sky, minimal wind and a temperature nearing 30 degrees. It was a far cry from conditions that morning during the Nordic freestyle and classic ski race when temperatures were in single digits.
While dressing for the cold is standard procedure for anyone active outside in a Wyoming winter, such nippy temperatures inhibit the “glide” of the skis no matter what wax is applied. It is “slow snow” that greatly increases the effort involved with moving along the trail, even on the downhill segments. By contrast, for the biathlon we had “fast snow” making the skiing much more enjoyable and certainly a lot faster.
I freely admit I’m no Annie Oakley. I was pleased, though, with my practice round where I missed only one of the five shots. The target lit up red or green, indicating a hit or a miss. I did a little inner whoop every time the light went green. I hoped I would be as accurate when coming in with a fast heart rate and gasping for air. That’s the trick with biathlon: how to calm down enough after hard skiing to shoot straight. One minute gets added for each missed shot, so skiing fast can be moot if someone is a lousy shot.
As it turned out, the two women in my age group were Annie Oakleys. Both hit all 10 targets — five shots for each of two sessions at the shooting range after skiing a 1.5-kilometer loop. I missed four. That added four minutes to my time. As it turned out, I won the event, but the two ladies gave me a run for my money with their sharp shooting.
The biathlon was one of 11 sports offered at this year’s Wyoming Winter Senior Games. This year the event, open to anyone age 50 and over, attracted 167 athletes from across Wyoming and around the country.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area hosted two days of alpine ski races after volunteers helped set the course the day before. That preparation day was quite windy and cold, but conditions cleared. Both race days had wonderful weather and excellent snow conditions.
Mother Nature created a wrinkle on the first day of Nordic skiing competition. At 6:02 a.m., just two hours before the start of the first race, the Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80, making it impossible for participants to reach the ski trails. The event was rescheduled and, thankfully, no other timing changes were needed the rest of the games.
There was the 1-mile power walk, held on the indoor track at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Fastest time, at 11 minutes, 26 seconds, went to John Housel of Cody. The oldest competitor in that event was Ron Blevins, 86, from Dubois. He made the mile in 16:05.
The University of Wyoming indoor tennis complex was a hopping place for two days. With more than 100 competitors in doubles and singles pickleball competitions, winning the gold required quite a few matches to make it to the podium.
The snowshoe races took place at the Happy Jack trailhead where competitors entered up to four consecutive events. New this year was the hill climb where intrepid competitors ran up the old lift line as fast as they dared. Winner of that arduous event with a time of 28.47 seconds was John Haukap from Cheyenne.
On the final day of events, there was a fat-bike race at Happy Jack and then a swim meet at the Laramie High School Natatorium. The oldest swimmer was Pinedale resident Cornelius Kelly. At age 87, Kelly has been competing at swim meets both on the state and national level for the past 15 years.
All events were made possible by a small army of Laramie residents who stepped up to lend a hand. A special thanks to all who competed and volunteered to make the 2023 Winter Senior Games a success. For full results and more information go to the website: wywinterseniorgames.org.