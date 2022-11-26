 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
possible.

* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, Laramie Valley, and the
southern Laramie Range. This includes the city of Laramie, as
well as Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne.

* WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roadways and low visibilities in falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'It's possible': Drug court graduate finds new path as EMT

Katie Baker

Albany County Drug Court graduate Katie Baker now works as a volunteer with South Central Wyoming Emergency Medical Services in Hanna. She plans to one day become a flight medic.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

For Katie Baker, Thursday, Nov. 10, marked a milestone: she graduated from Albany County Drug Court with friends, family and program professionals rallying around her.

Albany County’s drug court program employs a combination of treatment and supervision methods to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction get clean.

Drug court graduation

Claire Flaherty, left, speaks words of encouragement to Katie Baker during Baker’s drug court graduation at the Albany County Courthouse on Nov. 10, 2022. The graduation had to change room locations to account for the number of people who attended.

