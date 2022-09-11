Boomerang Writer
In a little house at 312 E. Custer St., families and neighbors are working to create a new legacy of community support in Laramie.
This is Robbie’s House, unveiled Thursday by founder Debra Hinkel and a team of volunteers who welcomed the public to take a tour the new community space that will serve as a clubhouse for people living with mental illness.
The nonprofit provides a place for people to make connections with others, whether it’s through attending an open studio art session, participating in peer mentorship or simply hanging out.
As the project gets off the ground, it will begin serving meals and exploring other ways to assist its members.
While the activities and services at Robbie’s House are just beginning to take shape, volunteers and friends at the open house were clear on one thing — it will be a place where anyone can come and feel they are a valued member of the community.
“We want to give (people with mental illness) the confidence to more easily interact in the community and give back in some way,” Hinkel said. “They need to feel like they are contributing members of society.”
Hinkel founded the organization in memory of her son, Robbie Ramirez, who lived with mental illness and was killed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop in 2018.
During his life, Ramirez was an avid artist. He played classical guitar and creating visual artwork through pottery and a variety of other mediums. Elements of Ramirez are visible throughout Robbie’s House with his art on display throughout.
Hinkel said she’s recognized an affinity for art in many people with mental illness. With pottery and other art opportunities available, Robbie’s House emphasizes ways that art can be used for therapy and healing.
“His art was part of what really helped ground him,” Hinkel said of her son. “If (people) can have that reinforced, they feel like they have more value as a person. That’s the thing that’s tough as a person with mental illness, you wonder how valuable you are.”
This sense of value is what the volunteers at Robbie’s House want to bring to Laramie. Janell Hanson, who works with Hinkel in a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, highlighted the importance of providing an alternative healing method to medications and hospital visits.
“I think it’s much more complex,” Hanson said. “It’s a whole lifestyle, a support system.”
She said that when people with mental illness are locked away from society, they don’t have access to the grounding aspects of life such as creating art and interacting with nature. At Robbie’s House, these opportunities are emphasized along with a feeling of acceptance that is lacking in greater society.
“(It’s) having people believe you and hear what you’re saying without trying to make you into something different,” she said.
Helping each other
Advocation is something Hinkel connects to her son because of the way he was constantly willing to help others when the need arose.
One project Ramirez was heavily involved with was the 2017 addition to the local skate park. He dedicated entire days to helping build the park. When he wasn’t doing that, he was helping teach younger kids how to skate, Hinkel said.
The idea of lending a hand was an important one for the many residents who visited the open house Thursday. Some people brought art supplies to donate while others came to learn about the clubhouse and offer their support.
Leaders from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department and Laramie Police Department also made appearancesl.
The open house was just the beginning for Robbie’s House in its mission to support — and gain support from — the community. While right now the organization shares a space with Inner Balance Healing Centre, Hinkel’s business, the goal is to eventually have an entire building dedicated to the project.
With the exception of $9,000 raised from previous fundraising events, Hinkel has paid for the creation of the organization out of her own pocket. Robbie’s House will be asking for more donations of art supplies and money during a fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 13.
Hinkel is also in the process of helping the program’s new executive director, Haley Ragland, relocate to Laramie.
“Mental illness does not have to be a life sentence of misery,” Hinkel said. “But you need more than pills. You need community, and that’s what Robbie’s House is about.”