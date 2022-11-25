The opening of the new Ivinson parking garage will be delayed into the spring semester, the University of Wyoming announced in a news release Monday.
While originally planned to be completed in December, supply-chain issues have caused the construction timeline to extend, with an early estimated completion date in mid-February, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.
The materials needed to install the garage’s elevator are the main source of the delay, Baldwin said. There have been some increased costs associated with the project, because of inflation.
The supply-chain issue will push back the timeline on the closure of other parking lots around campus, which could ease the minds of UW students and nearby residents who have voiced concerns about a limited number of parking options.
Closures planned for parking lots east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be delayed until the Ivinson garage opens, according to the UW news release.
The university will release a new plan for spring 2023 parking permits for the lots west of 15th Street. Information on the changes will be available online at uwyo.edu/uw/news/ and at uwyo.edu/tps/.
When completed, the Ivinson garage will provide 375 parking spaces, with 40 spaces of paid public parking available, according to the release. A free bus service will be available to transport people from the garage to campus. The routes currently end at 6:30 p.m., but will be extended to 10:30 p.m. once the garage opens.
More parking options also are in the works, with a new lot completed along Bradley Street and another north of the Engineering Education and Research Building planned to be completed in January.
Once the UW Police Department moves into its offices in the Ivinson garage, an additional permit parking area will become available at Flint and 15th streets.
The culmination of these projects will result in the loss of 450 parking spaces and the gain of 600 spaces, according to the release.
Other projects
A plethora of other long-anticipated construction projects are on track to begin next month, including the College of Law building expansion and the first of two new residence halls.
The residence hall project will begin with the north hall and dining facility. This phase of the project could cost upwards of $171.1 million, and will include work on 15th street, landscaping, and some materials for the second residence hall, according to a UW news release.
This part of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with the budget for the second residence hall to be considered in 2023.
The College of Law project could cost upwards of $30.94 million, and will include a 19,300 square foot addition and renovation of a portion of the existing building.