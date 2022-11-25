Ivinson Parking Garage 1

Construction continues on the parking garage on Ivinson Avenue in September. The parking garage will make up parking spaces lost from the closure of the union parking lot.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

The opening of the new Ivinson parking garage will be delayed into the spring semester, the University of Wyoming announced in a news release Monday.

While originally planned to be completed in December, supply-chain issues have caused the construction timeline to extend, with an early estimated completion date in mid-February, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.

UW parking map

A map demonstrates where parking spaces will be added and subtracted on the University of Wyoming campus. 

