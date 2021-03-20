Ivinson Memorial Hospital was recently named a 2021 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
“It is an honor that Ivinson Memorial Hospital and our team of providers and staff have been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health as one of the top rural and community hospitals in the country,” Ivinson Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus said. “At Ivinson, our patients and community are at the center of what we do every day. This recognition is on account of our entire team and the world-class care they provide.”
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” Michael Topchik said. He is National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
Over the course of the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance that span market, value and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility have one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals across the nation.
ABOUT IVINSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is a 99-bed, non-profit community hospital dedicated to providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Albany County since 1917.
Services include emergency, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, rehabilitation, medical care, surgical care, intensive care, dialysis, extended and family care, as well as a Cancer Center and Dialysis Unit.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health. IMH is fully accredited and meets all standards of the Joint Commission (an independent, not-for-profit organization). It is also accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.