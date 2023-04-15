A visit to the emergency room, whether as a patient or with a patient, is something that everyone is likely to experience.
That prediction, along with Laramie’s growth and challenges brought to light by COVID-19, is among the reasons Ivinson Memorial Hospital will expand and remodel its emergency department this year.
“We’re already operating at capacity in the emergency services department,” said Karen Saunders, who co-chairs the emergency services expansion capital campaign for the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation. “And Laramie is growing. This is a vibrant, growing community. So we can’t afford to get behind the curve on this any further. It’s time for this expansion, for this remodel.”
Saunders, who co-chairs the campaign with Gary Crum, gathered with Nicole Rooney, Ivinson’s chief nursing officer; Erin Rumsey, emergency department director; Shannon Polk, foundation executive director; Bill Gern, president of the foundation’s board of directors, to talk about the project with the Boomerang.
The capital campaign seeks $4 million toward the emergency department’s $14 million upgrade. Construction is expected to begin at the end of May.
The project will add 3,250 square feet to the emergency department. Remodeling will cover 8,800 square feet of the existing emergency area.
Improvements include larger rooms, a new entrance and waiting area and new ambulance garage with decontamination facilities. A treatment room designed for behavioral health patients will be expanded with safety features added.
The new facility will have a total of 13 treatment rooms and four isolation rooms that vent to the outside, Rumsey explained.
Although the Ivinson staff tries to immediately place patients in treatment rooms, that’s not always possible in the present facility and some patients must wait for care in the waiting room.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting area proved to be too small to provide adequate separation between patients, Rumsey said.
The new department also will be designed to prevent what Rooney called the need to run down hallways to take care of patients.
“We’ve focused a lot on functionality for the care team and visibility, so that no matter what room a patient’s in, our care team will be able to visualize all those rooms and make sure our patients are safe at any moment,” Rooney said.
“Some of the rooms will have more space for patients. It doesn’t sound like a big deal but when you have a provider, two nurses, a tech, a radiologist, radiology tech and pulmonary tech all caring for one patient, it makes the family displaced, so we are making sure everybody who needs to be in the room can fit in the room,” Rooney continued.
The department staff sees about 12,000 patients a year. This averages about 35 patients a day, though because emergencies are not predictable, the number per day can range from 20 to 50.
“Over the last couple of years we’ve just really seen the growth in our emergency department number of patients,” Rumsey said. “As well as working through the pandemic, it really showed us we don’t have adequate space for infection control for patients and the specialized treatment they require.”
The growth in the number of patients in the emergency department is not only from residents, Rumsey said. “We live in a very busy community with mountain ranges on both sides, and we see a lot of trauma with the interstate system that runs through here, and (U.S. Highway) 287.”
“And then the mountains. In the winter, it’s snowmobiling and skiing and in the summer, it’s climbing and ATV’s and horse riding accidents, really, they have to be prepared at all times to take care of all those folks,” she said.
The emergency department will remain open during the three phases of the project, totaling about 14 months of construction.
“Definitely we will be working in phases,” Rooney said. “The goal is to always have seven emergency rooms available. The phasing will help them get patients through the emergency department as quickly as possible while receiving the correct care.”
Though formal planning started about a year ago, discussions about the needs of the emergency department have been going on for six years, Gern said. Funds for the project include the foundation’s contribution, and state and federal grants.
The foundation’s capital campaign was launched in February. The campaign is a community effort, “because everyone will visit the ER, or has, or their loved ones will,” Polk said. “Honestly, it’s a state project. They talked about the I-80 corridor; we have the University of Wyoming here, can’t forget that. Kids from all over the state are here, and friends coming to visit.”
Saunders said the capital campaign is building on a successful history of projects, including the hospital’s cancer center, a guest house and linear accelerator, used in cancer treatment.
“The foundation has committed to raising $4 million for this project,” Saunders said. I know that sounds like a crazy high number, but I firmly believe that as we come together we will reach that goal to make the project successful. We need this.”