Ivinson Memorial Hospital CEO Doug Faus

Doug Faus, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer, was recently recognized nationally for his work to shape workforce culture, plan for the future, broaden hospital offerings and sustain financial wellness for Laramie’s community hospital.

 Ivinson Memorial Hospital/Courtesy

Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 107 Community Hospital CEOs to Know in 2023, according to a Friday news release.

Community hospital CEOs are tasked with delivering coordinated and affordable care to local patients. Top community hospital executives ensure that patients can access not only acute care but also primary care, rehabilitation, public health services and other resources.

