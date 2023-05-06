Doug Faus, Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer, was recently recognized nationally for his work to shape workforce culture, plan for the future, broaden hospital offerings and sustain financial wellness for Laramie’s community hospital.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 107 Community Hospital CEOs to Know in 2023, according to a Friday news release.
Community hospital CEOs are tasked with delivering coordinated and affordable care to local patients. Top community hospital executives ensure that patients can access not only acute care but also primary care, rehabilitation, public health services and other resources.
The leaders featured on the Becker’s list shape workforce culture, plan for the future, broaden hospital offerings and sustain financial wellness for their community hospitals. The list honors CEOs for their dedication to improving community health. Becker’s Healthcare is thrilled to feature the accomplishments of these leaders, who are critical to the successes of their respective organizations.
The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and curated the list to highlight the great work of CEOs from community hospitals across the nation.
Under Faus’ leadership, Ivinson Memorial Hospital has been awarded a Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade “A” rating in the Fall of 2022 and again in the Spring of 2023. Ivinson was named one of the Top 100 Rural Community Hospitals for five years in a row by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and was a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Ivinson was awarded a 4-star CMS Rating by the Quality and Safety Committee.
Faus has led Ivinson through two major transitions during his tenure as CEO. In 2019, Ivinson transitioned to a 501c(3) nonprofit hospital and successfully implemented a new electronic health record system. In the nine years of Faus’ leadership, Ivinson has experienced tremendous growth with numerous renovations and expansions to the hospital facilities, most recently the opening of a new labor and delivery unit, the Women and Children Center and upcoming expansion and renovation of the emergency department.
Additionally, Faus has supported the growth of several new service lines at Ivinson, including the launch of an orthopedic service line that opened in the fall of 2021.
IMH is a 99-bed, freestanding, locally organized and governed nonprofit community hospital dedicated to providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Albany County since 1917. Services include emergency, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, rehabilitation, medical care, surgical care, intensive care, dialysis, family care, as well as a Cancer Center and Diabetes Clinic.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health, is fully accredited and meets all standards of the Joint Commission (an independent, not-for-profit organization). IMH also is also accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
For more information about Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Faus, visit online at ivinsonhospital.org.