Aerial of the town of Jackson. (copy)

Aerial photo of the town of Jackson.

 BRADLY J. BONER/JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

The average per-capita income in Teton County soared to $318,297 in 2021, a leap an analyst called a “truly breathtakingly mind-blowing” increase that put the community far above any other county in the U.S.

The increase, teased out of federal statistics by consultant and Jackson Town Council member Jonathan Schechter, came mostly from investments among the county’s richest denizens. Fully 69% of Teton County’s personal income came from investments, far more than the U.S. average of 18%.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

