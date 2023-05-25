Boot check

Thirty-eight pairs of brand-new cowboy boots were given to Big Piney High School seniors by the Jae Foundation during a special boot-check event earlier this month.

 Jae Foundation/courtesy

PINEDALE — The Jae Foundation distributed more than 100 pairs of cowboy boots to the graduating seniors of Big Piney High School, Pinedale High School and Skyline Academy earlier this month.

A handful of homeschooled students who will graduate in the coming weeks also received boots from the organization.

