PINEDALE — The Jae Foundation distributed more than 100 pairs of cowboy boots to the graduating seniors of Big Piney High School, Pinedale High School and Skyline Academy earlier this month.
A handful of homeschooled students who will graduate in the coming weeks also received boots from the organization.
The cowboy boots, known affectionately as Jae Boots, are meant to stir up conversations about mental health and remind the wearer to regularly check in on others and to ask for help when needed.
The Jae Foundation was created in the wake of Jae Bing’s suicide in 2016 as friends and family sought to create something good from tragedy.
Bing grew up in Pinedale, and as an avid country swing dancer, he loved wearing cowboy boots.
The Foundation hopes to create bootcheck moments, where folks spend an hour or so slowing down, sharing Jae’s story, buying a friend — or stranger — a pair of cowboy boots, and checking in with them to see how they’re actually doing.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help and hope are available 24/7. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
Military veterans can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.
The Trans Lifeline is run by and for trans folks in need of peer support and is reachable at 877-565-8860. Members of the LGBTQ+ community experiencing a crisis can connect with a trained counselor from The Trevor Project by texting “START” to 678-678 or by calling 1-866-488-7386.