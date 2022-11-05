prison suicides ACDC

Tammy Mora holds a photo of her son Micheal Mora as a little boy. 

 Megan Johnson/WyoFile

WyoFile.com

Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center in the seven months between September 2021 and April 2022, but those deaths were not made public until they became a focal point in the Albany County sheriff’s race.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus