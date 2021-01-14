Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n McKenna Brown, 21, Wyoming, was arrested on possible interference.
SATURDAY
n Jose Oropeza, 40, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Alvin Hollinger, 47, Florida, was arrested for possible possession of narcotics, conspiracy to deliver.
n Altravious Hollinger, 24, Florida, was arrested for possible possession of narcotics, conspiracy to deliver.
n Thomas Spellman, 27, Virginia, was arrested for possible possession of narcotics, possession of stolen property.
n Xavier Williams, 31, Virginia, was arrested for possible possession of narcotics, conspiracy to deliver, felony possession of firearm, possession of stolen property.
SUNDAY
n Victor Gutierrez-Arciga, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Hunter Johnson, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible fighting.
n Marlon Black, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Preston Sandlin, 29, Kentucky, was arrested for possible shoplifting.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:40 p.m., 5000 block of Valley View Rd., animal bite.
SATURDAY
n 12:53 a.m., Fourth St. and Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 8:24 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 11:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 1:17 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of narcotics.
n 4:23 p.m., 2900 block of Fort Sanders Rd., dead body found.
n 8:45 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of narcotics.
n 10:50 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
SUNDAY
n 11:02 a.m., 200 block of Sprague Ln., theft.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 12:44 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., possible interference.
n 10:56 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:08 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. McCue St., accident.
n 3:24 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 11:29 p.m., 100 block of E. Lyon St., hit and run.
SATURDAY
n 10:29 a.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery.
n 12:00 a.m., 500 block of E. Park Ave., theft.
n 6:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 10:50 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
SUNDAY
n 1:57 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., fighting.
n 10:06 a.m., 1600 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.
n 10:44 a.m., 1600 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.
n 10:48 a.m., 1600 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.
n 10:49 a.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 2:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 7:27 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., minor under the influence.