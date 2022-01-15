Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, JAN. 10
• Nathen Morris, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under the influence, expired registration
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• Corey Oakes, 25, Kentucky, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, two charges
• Darrell Sidebottom, 39, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, two charges
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 10
• 6:31 a.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., vehicle theft, unauthorized use of vehicle
• 8:03 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• 6:40 a.m., intersection of Meadow Plains Rd. and Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 8:37 a.m., intersection of Soldier Springs Rd. and Dally Ridge Rd., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:57 a.m., intersection of Wyoming Highway 230 and Wyoming Highway 10, accident
• 11:15 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
• 8 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 9:27 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:11 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident
• 4:03 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 5:04 p.m., Sammons Lane, accident
• 6:06 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
• 12:40 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:11 a.m., Wyoming Highway 30, accident
• 11:43 p.m., 2000 block of Wyoming Highway 130, possible domestic disturbance
• 11:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, vehicle theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 10
• 6:31 a.m., 600 block of N. Pine St., vehicle theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 9:23 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., hit and run
• 9:47 a.m., 1700 block of Sanders Dr., emergency
• 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism
• 3:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4:17 p.m., Easterling Drive., emergency
• 4:23 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
• 1:04 a.m., 1400 block of E. Baker St., emergency
• 8:09 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible sexual offense
• 9:45 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting
• 10:07 a.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., theft
• 11:10 a.m., 1100 block of S. 5th St., hit and run
• 11:13 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 11:45 a.m., Banner Road, emergency
• 4:22 p.m., 1800 block of Dillon St., burglary
• 5:20 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., accident
• 5:25 p.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Hancock St., hit and run
• 8:32 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
• 9:09 a.m., 600 block of S. 6th St., possible identity theft
• 9:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
• 1:01 a.m., 700 block of E. Flint St., disorderly conduct
• 8:23 a.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., possible identity theft
• 2:34 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible sexual offense
• 2:48 p.m., 3000 block of Alta Vista Dr., theft
• 10:30 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., possible impaired driver