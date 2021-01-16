Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Christopher Barker, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
n Matthew Rivord, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
n Thomas Powell, 26, Iowa, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Desmond Vasquez, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, interference.
n Timoth Jones, 33, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
TUESDAY
n Amy Wright, 39, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Kobey Preuit, 19, Wheatland, was arrested for possible impaired driver, false ID.
WEDNESDAY
n Benjamin Mckenzie, 50, Washington D.C., was arrested for possible impaired driver, no driver’s license.
n Donald Leopold, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:37 p.m., 3700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 6:48 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:29 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 11:15 p.m., Interstate 80, possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:43 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Fetterman St., possible interference.
n 1:10 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 2:55 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 5:28 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:52 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 7:53 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n 12:08 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 7:33 p.m., Highway 12/Herrick Ln., burglary.
n 12:01 p.m., 2100 block of Nighthawk Dr., possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 6:49 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible interference.
n 9:48 a.m., 1300 block of E. Flint St., possible interference.
n 10:31 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 3:57 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 7:12 p.m., 1400 block of N. Third St., fire.
n 8:37 p.m., 3700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:10 p.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY
n 7:55 a.m., intersection of S. Fifth St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 8:30 a.m., 600 block of E. Fremont St., theft.
n 9:16 a.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., criminal entry/business.
n 6:00 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., rescue/medical.
n 6:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
WEDNESDAY
n 12:43 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Fetterman St., possible interference.
n 1:16 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 1:16 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 2:34 p.m., 3500 block of Hayford Ave., possible identity theft.
n 6:03 p.m., 3800 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
THURSDAY
n 5:35 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., trespassing.
n 11:05 a.m., 1000 block of S. Third St., hit and run.
n 3:34 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
n 5:50 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Russell St., accident.
n 6:39 p.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
n 6:45 p.m., 1100 block of Owen Ct., possible domestic disturbance.