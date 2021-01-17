SUNDAY
WYOMING WOMEN’S BUSINESS CENTER AND ART CONNECT GALLERY are offering a free arts and crafts event for adults called Adults Create Art. The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Art Connect Gallery located at 302 S. Second St. All art supplies are provided, and each craft is led by an instructor. For more information call 307-460-9304 or email artconnect@uwyo.edu.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park on 15th Street and Reynolds Street. Meet at the north end of the stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.