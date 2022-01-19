Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
• James Noel, 22, North Dakota, was arrested for possible driving under the influence
• Edward Vargas Jimenez, 32, residence unavailable, was arrested for possible driving under the influence
• Matthew More, 26, Minnesota, was arrested for possible driving under the influence
• Luceil Elder, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
• Virginia Anderson, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under the influence
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
• 9 a.m., Honey Tree Loop, dead body found
• 1:46 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 4:14 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 4:43 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 6:26 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 6:40 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
• 2:07 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 2:11 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing
• 2:31 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 6:27 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:34 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:14 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 9:39 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 4:48 p.m., Welsh Lane, accident
• 5:14 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Ln., emergency
• 7:13 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:52 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
• 1:01 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 1:28 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:21 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Park Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:18 a.m., 4900 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 1:11 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
• 8:50 a.m., intersection of N. 16th St. and Downey St., emergency
• 10:19 a.m., 400 block of N. 5th St., vehicle theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 1:15 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., accident
• 3:07 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:34 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., hit and run
• 4:39 p.m., 1300 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:46 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:28 p.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 8:54 p.m., Laramie area, possible domestic disturbance
• 9:44 p.m., 2800 block of E. Garfield St., possible domestic disturbance
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
• 12:51 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct
• 2:07 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 2:14 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driving
• 9:39 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 12:06 p.m., 300 block of E. University Ave., trespassing
• 12:10 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., shoplifting
• 2 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:13 p.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:18 p.m., 3700 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
• 12:47 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:01 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 1:15 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving
• 1:28 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 5:46 a.m., 3500 Willett Dr., accident
• 7:10 a.m., 2200 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
• 12:39 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:27 p.m., 1700 block of Glacier St., accident
• 1:54 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., vandalism
• 4:57 p.m., 201 E. Custer St., vandalism