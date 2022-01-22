Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, JAN. 17
• Ralph Greenidge, 60, Massachusetts, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
• Jones Dabler, 50, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference
• Patrick Brinar, 35, Rawlins, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 17
• 12:52 a.m., 800 block of E. Lewis St., disorderly conduct
• 1:01 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
• 2:19 p.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
• 8:12 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driving
• 4:40 p.m., Laramie area, animal/bite
• 7:46 p.m., 4500 block of W. Curtis St., animal/bite
• 9:18 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
• 9:12 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 13, possible sexual offense
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 17
• 5:14 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 5:40 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:58 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 6:18 p.m., 700 block of E. Curtis St., theft
• 6:36 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
• 7:25 a.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., emergency
• 7:59 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 9:52 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible animal cruelty
• 11:13 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 1:54 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 4:04 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 4:17 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
• 8:12 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driving
• 10:47 a.m., 700 block of S. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:10 p.m., 800 block of S. Cedar St., animal/wildlife
• 3:17 p.m., 300 block of E. Kearney St., possible animal cruelty
• 3:17 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 5:05 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run
• 6:55 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving
• 11:27 p.m., 700 block of N. Hodgeman St., possible domestic disturbance
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
• 3:29 a.m., Crystal Court, emergency
• 7:56 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 8:41 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:25 a.m., 200 block of W. Mitchell St., emergency
• 11:45 a.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 3:42 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., theft
• 5:48 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:55 p.m., 1200 block of N. 22nd St., animal bite
• 7:05 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:15 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., theft
• 8:10 p.m., 2900 block of E. Sheridan St., emergency
• 9:48 p.m., 1600 block of Polk St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:02 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:42 p.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 11:14 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle