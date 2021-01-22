Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14• Samariah Vessup, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15• Brett Dondalski, 20, Maryland, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol, possession of controlled substance.
• Nora Avila, 45, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• David Bolton, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation of household member, trespassing.
• Joshua Grilley, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY• Alexander Knudtson, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference, false ID, minor in possession of alcohol.
• Marissa Hessell, 30, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Elizabeth Pastrano, 47, Colorado, was arrested for possible violation of protection order.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JAN. 15• 2:57 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., burglary.
SATURDAY• 12:15 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 7:37 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., aggravated assault.
• 7:46 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 9:45 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 1:50 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 3:37 p.m., Sybille Rd., accident.
• 6:39 p.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd, burglary.
• 7:17 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
SUNDAY• 12:21 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing.
• 1:09 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference.
• 7:41 p.m., Laramie area, animal bite.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JAN. 15• 2:09 a.m., 800 block of N. Ninth St., disorderly conduct.
• 11:51 a.m., intersection of S. Third St., and E. Russell St., accident.
• 11:50 a.m., 2000 block of No. 23rd St., possible identity theft.
• 1:02 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:46 p.m., 500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:48 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 6:34 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 8:13 p.m., 1000 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:00 p.m., 500 block of E. Mitchell St., accident.
SATURDAY• 7:19 a.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., computer crime.
• 4:13 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 6:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 7:17 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 7:39 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., hit and run.
• 10:27 p.m., 500 block of E. Bradley St., disorderly conduct.
• 11:08 p.m., 2300 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY• 1:09 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference.
• 10:13 a.m., 1600 block of E. Custer St., theft.
• 3:32 p.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., burglary.