WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park at 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the south end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 3, 2021 @ 6:35 am
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
