Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
• Albert Broadhead, 53, Laramie, was arrested for possible strangulation, impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 5:27 p.m., Overlook Road, accident.
TUESDAY
• 12:59 p.m., Dally Ridge Road, theft.
• 7:12 p.m., E. North Fork Road, accident.
• 10:39 p.m., Fort Mackenzie Lane, possible domestic disturbance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 7:49 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident.
• 11:04 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 11:35 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 1:54 p.m., 700 block of N. Pine St., accident.
• 6:39 p.m., 300 block of E. Harney St., accident.
TUESDAY
• 2:52 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 3:56 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:23 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 5:48 p.m., 200 block of Wister Dr., accident.
• 6:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 7:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
WEDNESDAY
• 1:06 a.m., 200 block of S. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 1:22 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:33 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident.
• 12:30 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., theft.
• 6:37 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
THURSDAY
• 1:55 a.m., 1700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:41 a.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., accident.
• 2:43 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Ave. and N. Fillmore St., accident.
• 5:58 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 6:35 p.m., 2400 block of Overland Rd., animal bite.