WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park located on 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the North end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
WYOMING ARTS COUNCIL AND LIFETIME ARTS will have an informational webinar for Creative Aging training from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom for artists interest in applying for the upcoming virtual training on best practices in Creative Aging. The Arts Council is currently accepting applications through Feb. 10 from Wyoming-based artist to participate in training.