Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
• Lisa Lewallen, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace
• Samuel Andvik, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
• Nina Blaney, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
• 1:27 p.m., Peregrine Lane, possible domestic disturbance
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
• 2:59 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
• 1:55 a.m., 900 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:58 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driving
• 1:28 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Ln., emergency
• 3:07 p.m., Forest Service Rd. 707 (Headquarters Rd.), motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
• 7:39 p.m., 1200 block of E. Arnold St., disturbance/harassment-threats
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
• 7:18 a.m., 400 block of E. University Ave., vandalism
• 9:36 a.m., 700 block of S. 23rd St., accident
• 5:04 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 7:54 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:01 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., emergency
• 9:46 p.m., 1600 block of N. 15th St., emergency
• 10:50 p.m., 600 block of E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
• 12:04 p.m., 1500 block of N. 7th St., accident
• 12:06 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:44 p.m., 4200 block of Crow Dr., animal/bite
• 2:10 p.m., 500 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 4:04 p.m., 300 block of N. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 4:07 p.m., 300 block of S. 17th St., accident
• 7:30 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., possible impaired driving
• 8:22 p.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., emergency
• 10:10 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
• 1:55 a.m., 900 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:51 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting
• 2:57 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., shoplifting
• 5:48 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., emergency
• 5:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., fire/public
• 8:58 p.m., 1700 block of Mill St., trespassing
• 11:11 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
• 1:27 p.m., 600 block of E. Curtis St., dead body found
• 5:11 p.m., intersection of E. Sheridan St. and S. 15th St., possible impaired driving
• 5:54 p.m., 1900 block of Franklin St., animal/bite
• 7:39 p.m., 1200 block of E. Arnold St., disturbance/harassment-threats